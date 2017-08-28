Motorola Moto G5S Plus to Launch Tomorrow: All You Need to Know

Lenovo-owned Motorola is all set to launch its Moto G5S Plus on Tuesday, August 29. This will be the first Moto smartphone to feature a dual-lens rear camera. Prior to its launch, the Moto G5S Plus has been already leaked. The smartphone is tipped to have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor, 4GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage.The Moto G5S Plus will be an upgrade in size, built material and the imaging capabilities from that of the Moto G5 Plus. It is rumoured to sport a larger 5.5-inch display with the same resolution as that of the Moto G5 Plus. The major upgrade however, would be the Dual-Camera setup in the Moto G5S Plus which is poised to sport two 13-megapixel sensors – One coloured and the other Black and White. This will enable the phone to offer features like the bokeh Effect. Even the front camera will see an upgrade from the 5-megapixel sensor to an 8-megapixel sensor.Being a Motorola smartphone, the Moto G5S Plus will run the latest Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box.