Moto G5s Plus vs Lenovo K8 Note: Which Dual-lens Camera Phone is Better?

Soon after parent company Lenovo introduced its K8 Note smartphone featuring a dual-lens rear camera, Lenovo-owned Motorola launched its first Android smartphone with a dual-lens camera—the Moto G5s Plus. Both the smartphones offer stock Android 7.1 Nougat operating system. Hardware specifications of the both Lenovo K8 Note and Moto G5s Plus are almost similar for a price difference of Rs 2,000 or Rs 3,000. Note that there is 3GB RAM and 32GB storage variant of the Lenovo K8 Note as well for Rs 12,999.So, if you want to buy a dual-lens camera Android smartphone in the affordable range, should you buy the Lenovo K8 Note (4GB/64GB) for Rs 13,999 or the Moto G5s Plus for Rs 15,999?The Moto G5s Plus comes with 13-megapixels + 13-megapixels dual-lens rear camera. There is one RGB sensor and one monochrome sensor in the dual-lens setup. You can select where you want to focus, and then add a blur effect to the rest of the objects on the screen. You can also adjust the blur effect while editing in Google Photos.There is something called Selective black & white that allows you choose an area in the photo which you would like to stay in colour while turning the other areas into black and white. You can also replace the background of a picture with another from a picture in your Google Photos library.On the other hand, the dual-lens camera set-up of the Lenovo K8 Note comes with a 13-megapixel primary and 5-megapixel secondary depth sensor. The device primarily aims to offer bokeh effect and Lenovo claims “a depth of field of up to virtual DSLR-equivalent f/1.2.”The Lenovo K8 Note is powered by a 10-core Mediatek Helio X23 processor while the Moto G5s Plus runs a 8-core Snapdragon 625 processor. The display of the both the smartphone are similar at 5.5-inch with Full HD resolution. In terms of overall performance, the spec sheet doesn’t offer much of a differentiation and stock Android 7.1. Nougat operating system buries the hatchet enough more.As far as the battery life is concerned, the Lenovo K8 Note promises better battery time with its 4,000mAh battery compared to 3,000mAh battery of the Moto G5s Plus which can last a maximum of a day.