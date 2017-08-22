Motorola Moto G5S Plus With Dual-lens Camera to Launch on August 29: All You Need to Know

Moto G5 Plus is set to have a step-up version by the name of Moto G5S Plus. Lenovo-owned Motorola is now confirmed to launch on August 29. The company has sent media invites for the same as well. Before its launch, images of the Moto G5S Plus have been leaked on a website name Slash Leaks and an interesting reveal is a Dual Camera setup on the upcoming Motorola smartphone. Even the specifications of the Moto G5S Plus were leaked and tipped to have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor, 4GB RAM and a 32GB internal storage manufactured by Samsung.As per leaks by Evan Blass, the Moto G5S Plus will be an upgrade in size, built material and the imaging capabilities from that of the Moto G5 Plus. It is rumoured to sport a larger 5.5-inch display with the same resolution as that of the Moto G5 Plus. The major upgrade however, would be the Dual-Camera setup in the Moto G5S Plus which is poised to sport two 13-megapixel sensors – One coloured and the other Black and White. This will enable the phone to offer features like the Bokeh Effect. Even the front camera will see an upgrade from the 5-megapixel sensor to an 8-megapixel sensor.Being a Motorola smartphone, the Moto G5S Plus will run the latest Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box.