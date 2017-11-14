Motorola Moto X4 First Impression Review [With Video]: The Improved Moto G5s Plus

The Moto X4 Black colour variant. (Image: Debashis Sarkar/ News18.com)

Motorola is seriously confusing buyers now with so many new smartphone launches in a short time and in an almost similar price bracket. Soon after the launch of its first dual-lens camera phone --Moto G5s Plus, Lenovo-owned Motorola has now launched the Moto X4. This is the fourth-gen Moto X device and flaunts an all-glass design and offers a dual-lens rear camera. The new Moto X4 comes with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage for Rs 20,999 while the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant costs Rs 22,999. After using the Moto X4 for some time here are our initial thoughts.WATCH VIDEO: Motorola Moto X4 First LookThe Moto X4 comes in an all-glass finish. The device is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3 on both the front and back. While Motorola is claiming the glass to be durable, it is advisable to get a cover. The front of the device looks very similar to the Moto G5s Plus. However, it is a bit shorter and feels more compact to hold. There is a 5.2-inch Full HD display along with fingerprint scanner located in the front.The camera bump remains but Motorola has reworked the module to add a watch-dial like design which looks cool. The metal frame adds strength and makes it a good-looking phone. The device is available in Sterling Blue and Black colour options. The Blue variant looks better.The Moto X4 is the first smartphone to run Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 SoC with 8 cores clocked at 2.2GHz. The Moto X4 runs Android 7.1 Nougat operating system and is confirmed to receive Android Oreo update in early 2018. It’s a smooth smartphone and performs better than the Moto G5s Plus. The Moto X4 runs Android 7.1 Nougat operating system and is confirmed to receive Android Oreo update in early 2018. Like with other Moto phones, there is some software tweaks integrated with the stock Android interface in the form of Moto Actions.There is a dual-lens camera setup at back with a 12-megapixel primary camera (Dual Autofocus Pixel, f/2.0, 1.4-micron pixels) and an 8-megapixel wide angle sensor with f/2.2 aperture and 1.12-micron pixels. The dual-lens setup aims to offer Bokeh effect. You can also create selective Black and White images and even replace the background of an image. At the front, there is a 16-megapixel, f/2.0 selfie camera with LED Flash.The Moto X4 offers Bluetooth 5.0 through which you can connect up to four Bluetooth speakers. The unique aspect is that you can sync and calibrate these speakers individually to give a stereo surround sound-like effect. The Bluetooth sync feature work with all speakers running Bluetooth 4.0 and above. This means old speakers are supported.The Moto X4 has been priced well. It’s a good looking phone which you will have to be a bit careful while using. The software tweaks are useful and betters the overall experience. However, the dual-lens camera setup needs refinement. Stay tuned for the full review.