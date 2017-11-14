Motorola Moto X4 First Look

Lenovo-owned Motorola has launched the fourth-generation Moto X smartphone in the form of the Moto X4. The new Moto X4 comes with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage for Rs 20,999 while the 4GB RA and 64GB storage variant costs Rs 22,999. Both the versions offer dual-SIM/microSD hybrid card slot and supports up to 2TB of additional storage.The device will be available in Moto Hub hops as well. This is the first smartphone to run Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 SoC with 8 cores clocked at 2.2GHz. The Moto X4 runs Android 7.1 Nougat operating system and is confirmed to receive Android Oreo update in early 2018.There is a dual-lens camera setup at back with a 12-megapixel primary camera (Dual Autofocus Pixel, f/2.0, 1.4-micron pixels) and an 8-megapixel wide angle sensor with f/2.2 aperture and 1.12-micron pixels. The dual-lens setup aims to offer Bokeh effect. You can also create selective Black and White images and even replace the background of an image. At the front, there is a 16-megapixel, f/2.0 selfie camera with LED Flash.