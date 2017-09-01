Motorola Moto X4 Launched With Dual Camera, Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant Support

Motorola has launched the successor to its Moto X line-up. The Moto X4 has been launched at IFA 2017 in Berlin at a price of 399 Euros and will be available in Europe first, followed by other Motorola markets across the world. The Moto X4 comes with a metal unibody and a 5.2-inch Full HD display. The latest Motorola smartphone boasts of a dual camera setup at the back, support for Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant for voice search and IP68 water and dust resistance. it carries a fingerprint scanner embedded into its home button, power and volume keys at the right and a USB Type-C port along with a 3.5 mm audio jack at the bottom.In terms of specifications, Motorola's Moto X comes with a 5.2-inch Full HD LTPS IPS display with a 1080x1920 pixel resolution and 424 ppi, that is topped with Corning Gorilla Glass protection. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 SOC coupled with Android 508 GPU and carries a 3GB RAM along with a 32GB internal storage, which is further expandable up to a whopping 2TB. Another variant of the Moto X4 is expected in some regions which may offer a 4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage option. The Moto X4 runs the Android 7.1 Nougat out of the box and is powered by a 3,000 mAh battery with fast-charging support.In terms of optics, the Moto X4 comes with a dual camera setup at the rear that sports a 12-megapixel primary sensor with dual autofocus and a f/2.0 aperture. This is coupled with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle sensor that offers a 120-degree field of view as per the company and comes with a f/2.2 aperture. The dual camera setup offers a colour correlated temperature (CCT) dual-LED flash and Phase Detection Auto-Focus, in addition to other features like professional mode, depth detection and effects, ultra-wide angle shot, selective Black & White, selective focus, background replacement, landmark/object recognition, barcodes/QR codes/Business cards scan, panorama mode, best shot and slow-motion video recording. At the front, the Moto X4 sports a 16-megapixel selfie shooter (f/2.0) that offers features like selfie panorama, adaptive low light mode, beautification mode coupled with face filters, and a professional mode.Connectivity options offered by the Moto X4 are NFC support, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11, 4G LTE support and a Single SIM slot. The 163 grams smartphone also comes with Moto Key, an inbuilt app for managing passwords and simultaneous Bluetooth support for 4 different devices. The device misses out on Moto Mod support though.The Moto X4 has been launched in two colour variants as of now - Sterling Blue and Super Black. The EUR 399 (~Rs 25,000) smartphone will be available in Europe by the end of this month. Rollout in other markets can be expected by this fall.