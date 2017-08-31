Motorola Moto X4 to Launch on Sept 2: All You Need to Know

Motorola has officially confirmed the launch date of Moto X4. The much-awaited addition to Motorola’s Moto X line-up has been confirmed to launch on September 2. A recent poster on Motorola Philippines Facebook Page indicates a launch event scheduled for 6 pm (assumingly in the Philippines) and has hinted at a Moto X device with the caption “holomotoX”.The upcoming smartphone by Motorola is expected to come with a 5.2-inch Full HD AMOLED display with a 1080x1920 pixel resolution along with a Gorilla Glass 3 protection on top. It is expected to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 SoC and carry a 4GB RAM along with a 64GB of internal storage, with an option of expanding it to 256GB using external microSD.As most of the Motorola devices, the Moto X4 is expected to run the latest Android 7.1.1 Nougat OS and may soon get the Android Oreo update as well. The battery power on this one is expected to be 3000 mAh battery. A highlight of the Moto X4 is the highly anticipated 12-megapixel dual camera setup at its back, with one RGB and another monochrome lens. The front camera is expected to carry a 16-megapixel lens.As per earlier reports, the Moto X4 may sport a metal design with 3D glass and a fingerprint sensor at the back, next to the dual camera. Reports also indicate a $349 starting price tag for the smartphone (~Rs 22,300). The launch date for the smartphone in India has not been revealed yet.