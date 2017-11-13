Motorola Moto X4 With Dual-lens Camera Launched For Rs 20,999

Lenovo-owned Motorola has launched the fourth-generation Moto X smartphone in the form of the Moto X4. The new Moto X4 comes with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage for Rs 20,999 while the 4GB RA and 64GB storage variant costs Rs 22,999. Both the versions offer dual-SIM/microSD hybrid card slot and supports up to 2TB of additional storage.The Moto X4 will be exclusively available on Flipkart from November 13, 11:59PM in Black and Blue colour options. The device will be available in Moto Hub hops as well. This is the first smartphone to run Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 SoC with 8 cores clocked at 2.2GHz. The Moto X4 runs Android 7.1 Nougat operating system and is confirmed to receive Android Oreo update in early 2018.It features a 5.2-inch Full HD display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection on both front and back. It is an all-glass device with a metal frame and house a unique watch-dial camera module which protrudes a bit.There is a dual-lens camera setup at back with a 12-megapixel primary camera (Dual Autofocus Pixel, f/2.0, 1.4-micron pixels) and an 8-megapixel wide angle sensor with f/2.2 aperture and 1.12-micron pixels. The dual-lens setup aims to offer Bokeh effect. You can also create selective Black and White images and even replace the background of an image. At the front, there is a 16-megapixel, f/2.0 selfie camera with LED Flash.The Moto X4 offers Bluetooth 5.0 through which you can connect up to four Bluetooth speakers. The unique aspect is that you can sync and calibrate these speakers individually to give a stereo surround sound-like effect. The Bluetooth sync feature work with all speakers running Bluetooth 4.0 and above. This means old speakers are supported.On the connectivity front, there is 4G VoLTE support along with NFC, Wi-Fi, FM Radio, 3,5mm headphone jack among others. It is powered by a 3,000mAh battery which can offer a mixed usage battery time of 24 hours. The device is IP 68 dust and water resistant.Lenovo is offering a discount of Rs 2,500 for exchanging old smartphone and Rs 3,000 for some Moto phones. There is up to 10 percent discount with HDFC cards and a Buyback Guarantee of 50 percent on Flipkart along with EMI options.