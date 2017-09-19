Moto X4 With Dual-Lens Camera to Launch in India Soon

A luxurious #xperience like no other! Guess them all correctly to win exciting things in store for you! pic.twitter.com/3VDY8NDbBp — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) September 18, 2017

Motorola has been hinting at a new Moto smartphone for India on its various social media handles. The company is using the tag “Xperience” while posting various images that suggest a dual camera setup. The images posted on the Twitter account of Motorola India include that of a swimming pool with two floats together at one end, a music band with a drum set of two, and a watch with two parallel dials placed at one end of a smartphone’s silhouette. All these pictures suggest a dual camera setup at the back of the new Moto smartphone. Deducing from this, it can be safely assumed that the company is set to launch the Moto X4 in India.Unveiled earlier this month at the IFA 2017, the Moto X4 boasts of a dual camera setup at the back and support for both Google and Alexa voice assistants. The Moto smartphone comes in a metal unibody and sports a 5.2-inch Full HD display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection on top. It runs on a 2.2GHz octa-core Snapdragon 630 SoC and carries a 3GB RAM, along with 32GB of internal storage. It runs the Android 7.1 Nougat OS and will be getting the Android Oreo update soon.The dual camera setup on the Moto X4 includes a 12-megapixel dual auto-focus lens with f/2.0 aperture and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens with f/2.2 aperture. The setup enables modes like depth detection, depth effects, ultra-wide-angle photos, selective focus and more. On the front, the Moto X4 carries a 16-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture and LED flash.The Motorola smartphone is powered by a 3,000 mAh battery that supports fast charging., Additional features on the smartphone include a fingerprint sensor at the bottom bezel in the front, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, 4G LTE, 3.5mm audio jack, USB Type-C connectivity and a single nano-SIM slot.Though Motorola has been tweeting about the phone very actively, it hasn’t yet confirmed an official date for the smartphone’s launch. The 163 grams smartphone will be available in two colour variants - Super Black and Sterling Blue, at an expected price of Rs 25,000.