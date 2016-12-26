Motorola Moto Z Gets Android Nougat Update in India

Lenovo-owned Moto has released Android Nougat update for its latest flagship Moto Z smartphone in India. The Moto Z along with the cheaper Moto Z Play are the first modular Moto smartphones with Moto Mods support.

The Moto Z offers a 5.5-inch Quad HD AMOLED display with a resolution of 1440 x 2560 pixels at a pixel density of 535ppi. It also has Corning Gorilla Glass 4 protection. It has a 5-megapixel wide-angle f/2.2 front camera with LED flash along with a 13-megapixel f/1.8 rear camera with dual LED Flash and OIS.

It is powered by a quad-core Snapdragon 820 processor with Adreno 530 GPU, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage with support for up to 2TB microSD cards. The device is backed by a 2,600mAh battery, and Moto claims a day of battery life.

Other features include a fingerprint sensor, 4G LTE support, USB Type-C, and dual SIM support. The device is made from military aircraft-grade aluminium and stainless steel. The device comes with water-repellent coating and can withstand spills.

In October, Mota has released the complete list of smartphones that would receive the Android Nougat update. Here is the list.

Moto G (4th Gen)

Moto G Plus (4th Gen)

Moto G Play (4th Gen)

Moto X Pure Edition (3rd Gen)

Moto X Style

Moto X Play

Moto X Force

Droid Turbo 2

Droid Maxx 2

Moto Z

Moto Z Droid

Moto Z Force Droid

Moto Z Play

Moto Z Play Droid

Google Nexus 6

