Motorola Moto Z Gets Android Nougat Update in India
Moto Z with Android Nougat update is powered by a quad-core Snapdragon 820 processor with Adreno 530 GPU, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage with support for up to 2TB microSD cards. (Image: Siddharth Safaya/News18.com)
Lenovo-owned Moto has released Android Nougat update for its latest flagship Moto Z smartphone in India. The Moto Z along with the cheaper Moto Z Play are the first modular Moto smartphones with Moto Mods support.
The Moto Z offers a 5.5-inch Quad HD AMOLED display with a resolution of 1440 x 2560 pixels at a pixel density of 535ppi. It also has Corning Gorilla Glass 4 protection. It has a 5-megapixel wide-angle f/2.2 front camera with LED flash along with a 13-megapixel f/1.8 rear camera with dual LED Flash and OIS.
It is powered by a quad-core Snapdragon 820 processor with Adreno 530 GPU, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage with support for up to 2TB microSD cards. The device is backed by a 2,600mAh battery, and Moto claims a day of battery life.
Watch video: Moto Z review
Other features include a fingerprint sensor, 4G LTE support, USB Type-C, and dual SIM support. The device is made from military aircraft-grade aluminium and stainless steel. The device comes with water-repellent coating and can withstand spills.
In October, Mota has released the complete list of smartphones that would receive the Android Nougat update. Here is the list.
Moto G (4th Gen)
Moto G Plus (4th Gen)
Moto G Play (4th Gen)
Moto X Pure Edition (3rd Gen)
Moto X Style
Moto X Play
Moto X Force
Droid Turbo 2
Droid Maxx 2
Moto Z
Moto Z Droid
Moto Z Force Droid
Moto Z Play
Moto Z Play Droid
Google Nexus 6
