Moto Z2 Play Launched in India at Rs 27,999

Lenovo-owned Motorola has officially launched the Z2 Play in India. The second generation Moto Z Play offers Moto Mod support like the earlier Moto Z Play and will retail at a price of Rs 27,999. The phone will be available online on e-commerce site Flipkart and also via brick-and-mortar stores.

The new Moto Z2 Play sports a sleek metal unibody design instead of the glass rear of the older Moto Z Play. The Moto Z2 Play is powered by a 2.2GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 626 processor.

It has been launched with 4GB of RAM and 64GB internal storage.

The phone offers 5.5-inch Full HD display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection and weighs a little less than 150 grams. It isn't water-proof but, can take a few splashes.

Read more: 5 Best Budget Android Smartphones From Xiaomi

The Moto Z2 Play runs the latest Android 7.1.1 Nougat operating system.

It features a 12MP, f/1.7 PDAF primary camera with dual-tone Flash along with a 5MP f/2.0 selfie camera with flash.

There is a fingerprint scanner on the front bottom-bezel and is powered by a 3,000 mAh battery.

The new Moto Z2 Play will be available for pre-orders starting today.

Those pre-booking their Moto Z2 Play by paying an advance payment of Rs 2,000 can pay the rest of the amount for Moto Z2 Play over 10 months at no interest.

Also, Moto will pack the Moto Z2 Play with Moto Armor pack that will come with protective accessories to protect your device.

The company is offering pre-booking offers until June 14 that include 50 percent off on select Moto mods and 100GB additional data on Jio 4G services.