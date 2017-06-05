Moto Z2 Play to Be Available For Pre-order in India From June 8: All You Should Know

Lenono-owned Motorola launched the Moto Z2 Play in the US last week and the smartphone is available for pre-orders in India now. The new Moto Z2 Play will go on pre-order in the country starting June 8, Thursday.

Motorola India has also announced the offers that will be launched alongside the Moto Z2 Play. The company announced on Twitter:

Bid Goodbye to a bulky phone & Say Hello to re-defined sleekness on the #MotoZ2Play! For pre-booking offers, visit: https://t.co/Jzch7gqsKv pic.twitter.com/EfDwV2nLTu — Moto India (@Moto_IND) June 4, 2017

Those pre-booking their Moto Z2 Play by paying an advance payment of Rs 2,000 can pay the rest of the amount for Moto Z2 Play over 10 months at no interest. Moreover, Motorola will also pack the Moto Z2 Play with Moto Armor pack that will come with protective accessories to protect your device.

Moto Z2 Play sports a sleek metal unibody design instead of the glass rear that was present in the Moto Z Play.

In terms of specifications, the Moto Z2 Play runs Android 7 Nougat. It has a 5.5-inch full-HD Super AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 on top.

Coming to camera specs, the Moto Z2 Play sports a 12-megapixel primary camera with a 1.4-micron pixel sensor, an aperture of f/1.7, a colour correlated temperature (CCT) dual-LED flash, and laser and dual autofocus lens.

Moto Z Play is powered by a 3,000mAh battery, which is a downgrade from 3510mAh battery that we saw on Moto Z Play. It supports USB Type-C and Turbo charging. According to Lenovo, it can charge the phone 50 percent in 30 minutes.

The new Moto Z2 Play features fingerprint scanner on the home button and has water repellent nano-coating.

Additionally, four new Moto Mods have also arrived. The new JBL SoundBoost 2 and TurboPower Pack that brings a 3490mAh additional battery on board with fast charging support.

The JBL SoundBoost 2 and the TurboPower Pack cost $79. Moto Shells with wireless charging start from $39. The Moto GamePad is available at $79.

The Motorola Moto Z2 Play comes in two models, a 3GB RAM and 32GB storage version and a 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM storage option.

The Z2 Play will come in Lunar Grey and Fine Gold colour variants.