Moto Z2 Play to Launch on June 8: Specs, Price And Everything Else You Need to Know

Lenovo-owned Moto is all set to launch the second generation Moto Z Play handset in India on Thursday, June 8. The Moto Z2 Play was recently unveiled for a price of $499, which roughly translates to Rs 32,200. Like the earlier Moto Z Play, this one will also offer Moto Mod support.

While the price of the older Moto Z Play was Rs 24,999, it would be interesting to see how competitively Lenovo prices the new Moto Z2 Play, as the likes of OnePlus 5, Xiaomi Mi 6 and Nokia 6 are waiting to be launched in India soon.

Also read: Top 5 Android Smartphones With 6GB RAM by Samsung And Others

The new Moto Z2 Play sports a sleek metal unibody design instead of the glass rear of the older Moto Z Play. The Moto Z2 Play will be powered by a 2.2GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 626 processor and could be available in two RAM and storage options-- 3GB /32GB and 4GB/64GB.

Moto is expected to offer the Z2 Play with a dual SIM card slot along with a separate 256GB microSD card slot. The phone offers 5.5-inch Full HD display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection and weighs a little less than 150 grams. It is splash resistant and not water proof.

Running Android 7.1.1 Nougat operating system, the Moto Z2 Play offers a 12MP, f/1.7 PDAF rear camera with dual-tone Flash along with a 5MP f/2.0 selfie camera with Flash. There is a fingerprint scanner on the front bottom-bezel and is powered by a 3,000 mAh battery.

Also read: Top 5 Gaming PCs Seen at Computex 2017

The new Moto Z2 Play will also go on pre-order on June 8 itself. Those pre-booking their Moto Z2 Play by paying an advance payment of Rs 2,000 can pay the rest of the amount for Moto Z2 Play over 10 months at no interest. Also, Moto will also pack the Moto Z2 Play with Moto Armor pack that will come with protective accessories to protect your device.

Watch The 'Tech And Auto Show': Virat Kohli's Exclusive Interview, HTC U11Review & More