Moto Z2 Play With 3000mAh Battery Launched: All You Should Know

Motorola has launched the Moto Z2 Play has been launched at a price of Rs $499, which is roughly Rs 32,200. This smartphone is quite similar to the Moto Z lineup albeit the thickness.

Lenovo-owned Motorola has not announced so far whether it would launch in India.

Moto Z2 Play sports a sleek metal unibody design instead of the glass rear that was present in the Moto Z Play.

In terms of specifications, the Moto Z2 Play runs Android 7 Nougat. It has a 5.5-inch full-HD Super AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 on top.

Coming to camera specs, the Moto Z2 Play sports a 12-megapixel primary camera with a 1.4-micron pixel sensor, an aperture of f/1.7, a colour correlated temperature (CCT) dual-LED flash, and laser and dual autofocus lens.

Moto Z Play is powered by a 3,000mAh battery, which is a downgrade from 3510mAh battery that we saw on Moto Z Play. It supports USB Type-C and Turbo charging. According to Lenovo, it can charge the phone 50 percent in 30 minutes.

The new Moto Z2 Play features fingerprint scanner on the home button and has water repellent nano-coating.

Additionally, four new Moto Mods have also arrived. The new JBL SoundBoost 2 and TurboPower Pack that brings a 3490mAh additional battery on board with fast charging support.

The JBL SoundBoost 2 and the TurboPower Pack cost $79. Moto Shells with wireless charging start from $39. The Moto GamePad is available at $79.

The Motorola Moto Z2 Play comes in two models, a 3GB RAM and 32GB storage version and a 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM storage option.

The device will come in Lunar Grey and Fine Gold colour variants.