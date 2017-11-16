Motorola Opens Its Exclusive Stores - Moto Hubs in Kolkata

With a focus on strengthening the offline retail presence and providing a great customer experience, Motorola announced the expansion of ‘Moto Hubs’ in the eastern region of India with the opening of 3 experiential retail stores in Kolkata. The unique open layout of the stores allows users to experience and purchase the complete and latest online and offline portfolio of Motorola products under one roof, including the recently launched moto x4.All Moto Hub stores house the entire portfolio of Motorola devices, including Moto E4, Moto e4+, Moto C, Moto C+, Moto G families as well as Moto Z franchise and Moto MODs along with Motorola accessories like on-ear and in-ear headphones, moto shells and covers. The newly launched moto x4 will also be available for customers to experience and purchase. The new moto x4 is a smartphone crafted to perfection and features a dual rear camera with an advanced and intelligent camera software, an IP68 water and dust resistant design and a first of its kind Bluetooth audio innovation.According to the latest IDC report, Motorola has been ranked as the third largest smartphone player in the country with nine percent market share of the total shipments in the July-September 2017 quarter and the opening of Moto Hub stores in Kolkata is a testament of the commitment Motorola has towards its consumers.