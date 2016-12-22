mRUPEE Ties up With HP Petrol Pumps to Ease Cashless Payments

mRUPEE, a subsidiary of Tata Teleservices, today announced its association with Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) whereby mRUPEE wallet will now be available as a payment option at nearly 100 HP outlets across the country. Over the next two months, this feature will be available at more than 2000 HP outlets across 16 states.

mRUPEE wallet will ease the cashless payments as customers can now pay their fuel bills by generating an OTP through the mRUPEE app which will be validated at the HPCL petrol pump through a POS machine.

Commenting on the mRUPEE - HPCL tie-up, Pradeep K Sampath, Chief Operating Officer, mRUPEE said “There is a massive shift towards digital payments today – on the consumer and merchant side as well. Tying up with HPCL gives us the opportunity to reach out to consumers at their petrol pumps and giving the users an option of a quick and easy transaction. ”.

Here is how to use mRUPEE at HPCL petrol pumps:

1. Head to your nearest HPCL petrol pump

2. Open your mRUPEE app and generate an OTP through the OTP icon on the top right of the home screen

3. Enter your mobile number and the OTP received through SMS into the POS machine

4. Your transaction is complete

mRUPEE had recently announced a tie-up with INTEX to launch ‘Intex MyWallet’ app for its customers. Earlier this year, the company had tied up with IRCTC to provide a payment gateway, allowing users one-tap payments for rail ticket bookings. mRUPEE also has a tie-up with SmartD, a food ordering platform where it acts as the payment medium and also helps consumers apportion and manage their day to day expenses.

The company has also tied up with ICICI Bank to launch a recharge facility for Delhi Metro cards. MMPL also launched the Open Loop prepaid, VISA powered, card in partnership with RBL Bank (Ratnakar Bank). By obtaining a PaySmart card, mRUPEE customers can withdraw money from VISA licensed ATMs and pay for goods and services at all merchants that accept VISA Debit/Credit cards nationally.

