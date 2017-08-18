MSI Launches Two Gaming Notebooks GT75VR Titan And GE63VR/73VR Raider in India

MSI has launched two gaming notebooks in India by the name of GT75VR Titan and GE63VR/73VR Raider. The GT75VR Titan comes with 3 GPU options: GeForce GTX1080, GTX1070 SLI, or GTX1070 and Core i7 7820HK CPU which claims to offer over 4GHz overclock capability. Along with other gaming features such as the True Colour Technology 2.0, NAHIMIC VR, 120Hz Display of HDR colour for gamers and HDR video editing experience, the Dragon Center and much more have been carried over and improved in the GT75VR. Rapid trigger switch with stronger feedback, higher durability, and a solid platform for this new design of MSI top level laptops.GE63VR/73VR Raider will be available in both 15-inches and 17- inches display design and will come with GEFORCE GTX1070 and boost OC ability. The latest Per-Key RGB Gaming Keyboard by SteelSeries is one of the new features that the gaming laptop carries, allowing users to customize RGB on every key. The cooling mechanism of the notebooks works on Cooler Boost 5, which is the latest addition to the family of Cooler Boost Technology. The notebook also offers 3ms 120Hz panel with 94 percent NTSC Color Gamut, aiming for a smoother and sharper HDR ready visuals.MSI Speakers embedded in the notebook are enhanced by Dynaudio.