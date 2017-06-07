Mumbai Metro App to be Revamped

Reliance Infrastructure's Mumbai Metro One Pvt Ltd, on its third anniversary, announced a revamp of its "Mumbai Metro App", which will be more commuter-friendly, an official said on Wednesday.

It has decided to increase its bouquet of offers and discounts in various categories so wide that by availing them, now commuters can save and ride on the metro almost free.

Previously available through partner-company platforms, the app, to be launched on Thursday, shall be available directly on the Mumbai Metro App, eliminating the need to download and maintain two different apps for various offers or services.

Coinciding with the Mumbai Metro One's third anniversary the enhanced schemes of over 500 offers and discounts will be available to all the Metro Smart Card holders, both the Store Value Cards and Trip-Based Cards, said the official.

"We have always endeavoured to provide our commuters with the best value proposition whether through our world-class services or through added incentives vide the Mumbai Metro Smart Cards," the official spokesperson said.

Earlier, if a person did not operate the app regularly, he/she missed out on the offers and discount, but not anymore with the revamped app version.

The new app is developed in such a way that all willing commuters, by giving permissions to the app shall get notifications about their nearest and the farthest outlet.

Presently, there are over 35,000 Mumbai Metro App users and more than 2,50,000 Mumbai Metro Smart Card holders every month.

The new app with features like Instacharge, last mile connectivity, details of auto-taxi-bus stands and a lot more can be downloaded or updated from Google Play Store from Thursday.

