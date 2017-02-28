Gionee M2017 First Look: Check Out the Rs 1.66 Lakh Gionee Phone

Chinese smartphone maker Gionee in December last year had introduced its premium M2017 smartphone. At MWC 2017 in Barcelona, Gionee provided a glimpse of it globally. The base price of the Gionee M2017 smartphone is CNY 6,999, which roughly translates to Rs 68,400. There is an Italian custom alligator leather back version as well which costs CNY 16,999 or around Rs 1.66 lakhs.

The smartphone is powered by two 3,500 batteries with Quick Charge 3.0 support. The total of 7,000 mAh battery claims to provide video playback time of over 25 hours. The Gionee M2017 sports a 5.7-inch QHD AMOLED curved Sapphire Glass display. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 653 processor with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal memory. There is no microSD card support.

The front of the Gionee M2017 smartphone in all glory at MWC 2017 stall. (Image: Siddharth Sharma/ News18.com)

The Gionee M2017 features a dual-camera setup (12MP + 13MP) at the back along with an 8MP front camera. It runs on Android Marshmallow-based Amigo 3.5 UI. It is dual-SIM 4G-enabled smartphone with fingerprint scanner and USB Type-C port. It doesn’t come with a 3.5mm headphone jack.

More images of the Gionee M2017: (By Siddhartha Sharma from MWC 2017, Barcelona)

