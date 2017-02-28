MWC 2017: Jolla Sailfish OS Aims a Comeback With Sony Xperia X

Jolla, the developer of open operating system, Sailfish OS, today announced support for Sony’s Open Devices Program, to provide a leading hardware platform for Sailfish OS licensing customers and the Sailfish community.

Jolla is aiming to release an official version of its Sailfish OS for a range of Sony Mobile’s Xperia devices - the first project is a Sailfish OS powered Xperia X.

Also read: Delhi to Mumbai in 55 Minutes: Hyperloop One Shows India How

“Sony Mobile is trusted worldwide for its premium brand and quality, and we believe that Xperia devices are a perfect fit for many Sailfish OS customers and community members around the world. We are thrilled to start this exploration together with Sony Mobile to provide our licensing customers with a solid hardware solution, and to offer our community a follow-up device for the Jolla C launched last year,” said Sami Pienimäki, CEO of Jolla.

Also read: Gionee M2017 First Look: Check Out the Rs 1.66 Lakh Gionee Phone

"We support innovation and development on our open-source platform. The overall aim of Sony’s Open Devices program is to build the strongest possible ecosystem of unique software experiences for advanced users and developers - and collaborating with Jolla will only serve to further strengthen that offering,” said Karl-Johan Dahlström, Director, Sony Developer Program

The target is to offer the first release to Jolla’s customers and community members by the end of Q2 2017.

(Follow MWC 2017 Full Coverage Here)

WATCH VIDEO: Moto G5 First Look: The New Budget Delight