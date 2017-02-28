MWC 2017: Meizu Introduces 'Super mCharge' Fast Charging Solution

Smartphone manufacturer Meizu on Tuesday unveiled its latest fast-charging solution "Super mCharge" at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2017 here.

"Super mCharge" is a major breakthrough among existing direct charging solutions that enable batteries to top up at a much faster rate, the company said in a statement.

The charging connector has a maximum power of 55W for an accelerated full charge time of 20 minutes, providing a significant enhancement in user experience.

"'Super mCharge' is not only the fastest charging technology, but the safest one of all," said Li Tao, Supervisor of Meizu's R&D team in a statement.

