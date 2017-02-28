MWC 2017: ZTE BLADE V8, ZTE BLADE V8 LITE Launched
ZTE launched the ZTE BLADE V8 and V8 LITE devices at on-going Mobile World Congress (MWC). (Image: REUTERS/Bobby Yip/File Photo)
Chinese smartphone maker ZTE launched the ZTE BLADE V8 and V8 LITE devices at on-going Mobile World Congress (MWC), being held in Spain's northeastern city of Barcelona.
The Chinese company presented the ZTE BLADE V8, which will be available in stores in mid-March, and the ZTE BLADE V8 LITE, which will be available a few weeks later after the BLADE V8, Xinhua news agency reported.
The ZTE BLADE V8 has a 5.2-inch screen with FHD resolution, a 13MP rear camera and a dual front camera capable of capturing images from different angles and supports 3D shooting.
On the other hand, the ZTE BLADE V8 LITE features a 5-inch IPS screen with a 13MP rear camera, 8MP front camera and Android Nougat operating system.
