MyJio App Crosses 100 Million Downloads

Mobile application suite MyJio app, of Reliance Jio, has become the second most downloaded Indian application on the Android platform by registering over 100 million downloads, as per a company official. "MyJio has crossed 100 million downloads on Google Play. It is the second Indian mobile application to cross 100 million download mark and first self-care mobile application from an operator," a source at Reliance Jio, who did not wish to be named, told PTI. Hotstar is ahead of MyJio crossing 100 million downloads. "MyJio is first India app to crossed 100 million mark in less than a year," the source said.Self-care applications of leading telecom operators -- Airtel, Vodafone India and Idea Cellular, have registered over 10 million downloads on Google Play Store. JioTV, the TV app of Reliance Jio, recorded over 50 million downloads, compared to over 5 million downloads of TV app from Airtel, over 1 million each of TV app from Vodafone and Idea.(Disclaimer: News18.com is a part of Network18 Media & Investment Limited which is owned by Reliance Industries Limited that also owns Reliance Jio)