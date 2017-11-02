Tech
Nadella's 'Hit Refresh' Now in Hindi, Telugu And Tamil

The Tamil and Telugu editions, published by Westland Books, will be available from November 7. A Kindle version of the Tamil edition will also be available for download on November 7, the company said in a statement.

IANS

Updated:November 2, 2017, 3:27 PM IST
India-born Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella's bestseller "Hit Refresh" will soon be available in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil. The Hindi edition, published by HarperCollins India, will be available at bookstores by the end of this month. The Tamil and Telugu editions, published by Westland Books, will be available from November 7. A Kindle version of the Tamil edition will also be available for download on November 7, the company said in a statement.

Priced at Rs 599, the English edition was launched on September 26. In "Hit Refresh" -- while taking the readers through his personal journey from Hyderabad to the company's ongoing transformation at Redmond, Washington State, in the US -- Nadella is confident that the knowledge he inherited in India is helping him write new codes of life for Microsoft's global audience: Be it Cloud, Microsoft 365, Windows 10 and the emerging disruptive technologies.

For Nadella, the future belongs to AI-based computing and Microsoft is building the world's most powerful AI supercomputer and making the infrastructure available to everyone."Hit Refresh" is about individual change, about the transformation happening inside Microsoft and the technology that will soon impact all of our lives: AI, Mixed Reality and quantum computing. The book is "about how people, organisations and societies can and must transform and 'hit refresh' in their persistent quest for new energy, new ideas and continued relevance and renewal".


