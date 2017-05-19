Nanotechnology to End Crease Lines From Wool in a New Textile Project

Alessandro Sartori, artistic director of the Ermenegildo Zegna group, has unveiled details of a new textile project being spearheaded by the brand, which combines craftsmanship with nanotechnology to eliminate crease lines from wool forever.

According to WWD, the brand aims to fuse fashion with science to develop a crease-resistant wool fiber which will "prevent felting so that the fabric can be machine washable while retaining wool's natural hygroscopic features".

Commenting on the development of the new fabric, at La Triennale museum in Milan on Thursday, Sartori said the plan is for the material to be initially "employed for a lineup of pieces including jogging pants and cycling shirts".

The Italian luxury fashion house, commonly known as "Zegna", was founded by Ermenegildo Zegna in 1910 and is one of the largest menswear brands in the world. It remains in family ownership, now managed by the fourth generation of the Zegna family.

