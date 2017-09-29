Tech
cricketnext
»
1-min read

NASA Agrees to Boost Drone Research in Upstate New York

NASA will work with an alliance of drone researchers on a drone testing facility and plans for a 50-mile (80-kilometer) air test corridor between Syracuse and Rome.

Associated Press

Updated:September 29, 2017, 10:21 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
NASA Agrees to Boost Drone Research in Upstate New York
NASA Agrees to Boost Drone Research in Upstate New York (Photo for representation, image: REUTERS/Mike Blake)
NASA has agreed to work with drone researchers in central New York, a partnership that state leaders say could help make the area a global leader in the emerging industry. Gov. Andrew Cuomo and U.S. Sen. Charles Schumer announced NASA’s involvement on Thursday. The two Democrats hailed the agreement, calling it great news for efforts to spur the upstate economy. Specifically, NASA will work with an alliance of drone researchers on a drone testing facility and plans for a 50-mile (80-kilometer) air test corridor between Syracuse and Rome. The state has invested $30 million in the test corridor and another $10 million on a technology competition involving drone technology.

Watch Video: Xiaomi MI Mix 2 | Review | A Fascinating Smartphone Experience | News18 Tech


 
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Why you should or shouldn't buy the new iPhone?

Why you should or shouldn't buy the new iPhone?

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES