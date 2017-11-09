NASA Says 1.3 Lakh Indians Booked Tickets for Mars Trip in 2018

If reports are to be believed at least 1.3 lakh Indian citizens have booked their ticket to Mars through Nasa’s InSight (Interior Exploration using Seismic Investigations, Geodesy and Heat Transport) mission which has been scheduled for launch on May 5, 2018.Nasa conveyed that those who registered their names were provided with an online ‘boarding pass’ for the mission. The visitor’s names are being written on a silicon wafer microchip by an electron beam to form letters with lines on one-thousandth the diameter of a human hair.India ranks third in the global list for the Mars mission. According to Nasa, India ranks third in the global list with respect to the figure of names give in to them for the Mars mission. In total, Nasa has received 2,429,807 names from all over the world. The first is the US with 6,76,773 names followed by China with 2,62,752 names.