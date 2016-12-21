Nasscom, GTARC Team Sign MoU to Drive Innovation in Internet of Things

IT industry's representative body Nasscom said it signed an MoU with Georgia Tech Advanced Research Corporation (GTARC) in the US towards advancing Internet of Things (IoT) and fostering IoT-based innovation through the development of a conducive ecosystem in India.

The MoU will see both Nasscom and GTARC cooperating to address technological and non-technological challenges that surround the adoption of IoT technologies and creating an amiable environment for all organisations in the industry.

The agreement between Nasscom's Centre of Excellence on the Internet of Things (COE-IoT) and GTARC's Centre for the Development and Application of Internet of Things Technologies (CDAIT), will also raise awareness on IoT.

"IoT will also be used across these industries to improve productivity with minimum usage of natural resources. We are happy to be partnering with GTARC. This will help us combine GTARC's advanced technology research along with the thriving innovation ecosystem in India," Sanjeev Malhotra, CEO of Nasscom COE-IoT, said in a statement.

"In close cooperation with Nasscom's IoT centre, we intend to explore ways to leverage IoT technologies to accelerate and optimise the pace of digital transformation throughout the economy," added Alain Louchez, Managing Director of GTARC's Centre for the Development and Application of Internet of Things Technologies.

The CoE-IoT is a joint initiative between the Department of Electronics and Information Technology (DEITY), Education and Research Network (ERNET) and Nasscom and features laboratory that provides IoT focused startups the usage of various facilities.