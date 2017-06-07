NEC Announces $10 Million Big Data Analytics Centre in India

In a bid to strengthen big data analysis services in India as well as globally, Japanese technology firm NEC Corporation and NEC Technologies India Private Limited (NTI) on Tuesday announced the launch of a "Centre of Excellence for Analytics Platform and Solutions" (COE-APS) in the country.

NEC aims to achieve revenue of over $100 million within three years of the COE-APS's establishment, being set-up with $10 million over the same period.

Read more: Latest Android Mobile Phones We Reviewed Recently

The centre will promote solutions and services of NEC's Big Data and Analytics Platform, titled "Data Platform for Hadoop (DPH)".

Also read: HomePod to iOS 11: 6 Big Announcements From Apple WWDC

"The new Centre of Excellence is an important step towards utilising big data analytics and NEC's Data Platform for Hadoop to provide benefits for government bodies and enterprises in India and across the world," said Tomoyasu Nishimura, Senior Vice President, NEC Corporation, in a statement.

Read more: Top 5 Earphones From Skullcandy, Sennheiser And Others Under Rs 2,000

The COE-APS will simplify digital transformation for both customers and partners in the telecom, retail, banking, financial services, insurance and manufacturing sectors as well as government organisations.

Watch review of Xiaomi Redmi 4

The centre will initially focus on markets that include Japan, India, Singapore, Philippines and Hong Kong and gradually expand services in other countries.

Also read: Top 5 Selfie Android Smartphones Priced Under Rs 20,000

The COE-APS will leverage the computational power and scalability of NEC's specialised hardware for big data and analytics to flexibly handle the ever-increasing demand for storage and computation by Hadoop.