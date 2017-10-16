Netflix Announces First Original Animated Series from India, Mighty Little Bheem

Netflix, internet entertainment service, today announced Mighty Little Bheem, the first Netflix kids original series from India, produced in partnership with Green Gold Animation, one of India’s leading animation studios. Based on Chhota Bheem, one of India’s best-loved characters, Mighty Little Bheem, the first preschool-targeted series of the franchise is sure to captivate young audiences in India and around the world.Debuting exclusively on Netflix worldwide in 2018, the animated adventure comedy series is about the ultra strong, brave and intelligent hero, Mighty Little Bheem travelling through his hometown on crazy adventures, often in search of ladoos - his favourite treat.“We are thrilled to work with Netflix and take Mighty Little Bheem, a story based on India’s most popular children’s character, to an audience across India and 190 countries worldwide. This is an incredible opportunity to bring best-in-class storytelling to young audiences everywhere.” Green Gold Animation Founder and CEO Rajiv Chilaka said.“We continue to invest in Indian productions and creative storytelling that our members will love and cherish,” said Andy Yeatman, Director of Global Kids Content for Netflix. “We’re excited to partner with Green Gold Animation and announce an original show that will bring great storytelling, based on one of India’s beloved characters, not just to India but to kids and families around the globe.”