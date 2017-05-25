Netflix Helps Users Move Over Fixed TV Schedule

Remember when your daily schedule revolved around your favourite shows on TV. Recent stats revealed by Netflix show that OTT has let users come over those fixed schedules and watch content as and when they want.

“For years our lives had to fit around the television, now it’s the other way around,” said Cindy Holland, Vice President of Original Content. “We’ve given consumers control and it’s interesting to see the behaviours that emerge when viewers aren’t tied to a schedule. And even more so to see that these routines are replicated by millions the world over.”

The stats show how Netflix users around the globe watch content at their preferred time of the day. Here is a round the clock viewership response to the content that Netflix offers.

Morning: Viewers feel at home starting their day with Comedy. While one might not expect popular parodies to stir laughs bright and early, around 6 AM, members are 34% more likely to watch comedy compared to the rest of the day.

Noon: Across the world, drama accounts for nearly half (47%) of viewing between noon and 2PM (an increase of 5% compared to the rest of the day) to the likes of Orange is the New Black, Narcos and Sherlock. Midday streaming is especially prevalent in Brazil where members are 25% more likely to watch at this time compared to the rest of the world.

On the road: members in India catch up on House of Cards during their daily commute. Compared to the rest of the world, India is 82% more likely to stream at 9 AM. A behaviour that continues on the 5 PM ride home too with the same drama titles.

In bed: Thrillers like Stranger Things and Breaking Bad are being enjoyed in the evening - globally the Thriller genre sees a 27% increase come 9 PM. But viewers are kicking Walter White and The Demogorgon out of bed and restoring balance with partners like Kimmy Schmidt (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt) and Dave Chappelle before they hit the hay - apparently, members around the world choose to end their day with a comedy show.

Late night: Globally, 15% of streaming happens between midnight and 6AM and even rises as high as 21% in Japan and South Korea. Documentaries see a 24% increase in viewing during this time, including titles like Abstract, Making a Murderer and Planet Earth.

Netflix sees peak streaming as early as 5 PM in India, to as late as 10 PM in Singapore, South Korea and Malaysia.

