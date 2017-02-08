Netflix Launches Iron Fist Trailer: Marvel's Last Defender is Here

In its partnership with Marvel, Netflix has released a trailer of its upcoming series ‘Iron Fist’. The character is a part of Marvel’s series named ‘The Defenders’ which showcases a range of superheroes whose roles are more limited to the daily life ‘Humane-level’ problems.

Watch the trailer here:

As compared to ‘The Avengers’, another series of Marvel, which showcases characters like Iron Man, Hulk, Thor and others, ‘The Defenders’ come as a secondary level of superheroes.

‘Iron Fist’ shows Daniel (Danny) Rand return to his home in New York City after years of exile. Previously, the family sets out for an expedition that ultimately leads to the death of Danny’s parents. The 9-year-old child is then left vying for revenge and is trained by ‘Lei Kung’ – the Thunderer.

Lei Kung teaches him martial arts and the boy, after years of training, emerges as the mystical Iron Fist. Afterwards, Iron Fist sets out to seek his revenge and set his father’s company free of the criminal forces that corrupt it.

The lead character has been played by Finn Jones, an English Actor who also appeared in Hollyoaks and Game of Thrones.

The series is set to air on Netflix on March 17, 2017. Prior to this, Netflix has released three Marvel series from ‘The Defenders’ line-up namely Daredevil, Jessica Jones and Luke Cage. Judging by the success of these launches, Iron Fist is sure to deliver to its promises to Marvel and Superhero fans alike.