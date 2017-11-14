Netflix Survey Ranks Indians as Second-Highest Public Bingers in The World
As a fun fact, the survey shows that one in four Indians have missed a stop because they couldn’t stop bingeing, while a third have pretended not to have seen/heard someone while watching.
At 88%, India has the second-highest public bingers in the world, reveals new survey data from Netflix. (Image: Netflix)
In a recent survey done by Netflix, Indians are the second-highest public bingers in the world (88%), just behind Mexico (89%). As more and more people use Netflix to stream and download content, private binge behaviors are now on public display.
According to the survey, 71% Indians are bingeing in public more than last year. The binge watching on Netflix is being carried out primarily on trains (65%), buses (58%) or on a flight (52%). Interestingly, the survey also reveals that half (50%) of public bingers in India have had a stranger interrupt their show or movie to start a conversation about what they’re watching. One in two Indians download their binge for their daily commute.
As a fun fact, the survey shows that one in four Indians have missed a stop because they couldn’t stop bingeing, while a third have pretended not to have seen/heard someone while watching. Over 72% Indians have laughed out loud, 26% have cried in public, and 29% have acted surprised while watching their preferred shows. Indians have also voted OTT content amongst the top five travel essentials (44%), along with wifi (48%) and a comfortable seat (49%), a charger (41%) and food (37%).
METHODOLOGY
The survey was conducted by SurveyMonkey from August 24 - September 7, 2017 and based on 37,056 responses. The sample was balanced by age and gender and representative of an adult online population who watch movies and TV shows via streaming services in public settings in The United States, Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, France, Germany, India, Italy, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, Philippines, Poland, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Taiwan, Thailand and Turkey.
