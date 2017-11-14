Tech
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Netflix Survey Ranks Indians as Second-Highest Public Bingers in The World

As a fun fact, the survey shows that one in four Indians have missed a stop because they couldn’t stop bingeing, while a third have pretended not to have seen/heard someone while watching.

News18.com

Updated:November 14, 2017, 6:53 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Netflix Survey Ranks Indians as Second-Highest Public Bingers in The World
At 88%, India has the second-highest public bingers in the world, reveals new survey data from Netflix. (Image: Netflix)
In a recent survey done by Netflix, Indians are the second-highest public bingers in the world (88%), just behind Mexico (89%). As more and more people use Netflix to stream and download content, private binge behaviors are now on public display.

According to the survey, 71% Indians are bingeing in public more than last year. The binge watching on Netflix is being carried out primarily on trains (65%), buses (58%) or on a flight (52%). Interestingly, the survey also reveals that half (50%) of public bingers in India have had a stranger interrupt their show or movie to start a conversation about what they’re watching. One in two Indians download their binge for their daily commute.

News18.com Presents Tech and Auto Awards 2017 | Indian Consumer App of the Year: Walnut or Swiggy? Vote And Win

As a fun fact, the survey shows that one in four Indians have missed a stop because they couldn’t stop bingeing, while a third have pretended not to have seen/heard someone while watching. Over 72% Indians have laughed out loud, 26% have cried in public, and 29% have acted surprised while watching their preferred shows. Indians have also voted OTT content amongst the top five travel essentials (44%), along with wifi (48%) and a comfortable seat (49%), a charger (41%) and food (37%).

METHODOLOGY

The survey was conducted by SurveyMonkey from August 24 - September 7, 2017 and based on 37,056 responses. The sample was balanced by age and gender and representative of an adult online population who watch movies and TV shows via streaming services in public settings in The United States, Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, France, Germany, India, Italy, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, Philippines, Poland, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Taiwan, Thailand and Turkey.

News18.com Presents Tech and Auto Awards 2017 | Tech Personality of the Year: Dr. Karan Jani or Vijay Shekhar Sharma? Vote And Win

Watch: Motorola Moto X4 First Look | The Improved Moto G5s Plus


 
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Smog 2.0: Are you really concerned?

Smog 2.0: Are you really concerned?

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES