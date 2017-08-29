Netgear Launches Dual Band Wi-Fi Routers Starting at Rs 2,700
The Netgear R6080 & R6120, Dual Band AC1000 and AC1200 Wi-Fi Routers are available in India starting at Rs 2,700 and Rs 3,200, respectively.
Netgear, a global networking company has launched R6080 & R6120, two Dual Band AC1000 & AC1200 Wi-Fi routers for a home that deliver Wi-Fi speeds up to 700mbps and 900mbps, respectively.
Netgear genie app, available on both routers, enables users to easily setup, monitor, share & stream music or videos, diagnose & repair network issues and set up parental controls on the home network from any iPhone, iPad or any Android device.
Readyshare USB Access available only on Netgear R6120, the Readyshare USB access allows users to find photos, videos and music stored on a shared USB hard drive and enjoy them on a DLNA TV or share them with others wirelessly via one USB 2.0 port.
The Netgear R6080 & R6120, Dual Band AC1000 and AC1200 Wi-Fi Routers are available in India starting at Rs 2,700 and Rs 3,200, respectively. According to the company, they will become generally available this month through authorized Netgear partners and other reseller channels and e-commerce sites.
