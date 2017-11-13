New AI System Can Identify Emotions in Human Voice
Neural networks are processors connected with each other and capable of learning, analysis and synthesis. This smart system surpasses traditional algorithms in that the interaction between a person and computer becomes more interactive.
artificial intelligence (photo for representation, image: AFP PHOTO / Toru YAMANAKA)
Scientists have created a new artificial intelligence system that can identify a range of emotions - from happiness to disgust - in human speech. For a long time, computers have successfully converted speech into text. However, the emotional component, which is important for conveying meaning, has been neglected. Neural networks are processors connected with each other and capable of learning, analysis and synthesis. This smart system surpasses traditional algorithms in that the interaction between a person and computer becomes more interactive.
News18.com Presents Tech and Auto Awards 2017 | Tech Personality of the Year: Dr Karan Jani or Vijay Shekhar Sharma? Vote And Win
Researchers at the National Research University Higher School of Economics in Russia trained a neural network to recognise eight different emotions: neutral, calm, happy, sad, angry, scared, disgusted and surprised. In 70 percent cases, the computer identified the emotion correctly, say the researchers. The researchers have transformed the sound into images - spectrograms - which allowed them to work with sound using the methods applied for image recognition. A deep learning approach was used in the research
WATCH VIDEO: Air Pollution | Fortis Top Doc Busts Myths Around Air Purifiers
News18.com Presents Tech and Auto Awards 2017 | Tech Personality of the Year: Dr Karan Jani or Vijay Shekhar Sharma? Vote And Win
Researchers at the National Research University Higher School of Economics in Russia trained a neural network to recognise eight different emotions: neutral, calm, happy, sad, angry, scared, disgusted and surprised. In 70 percent cases, the computer identified the emotion correctly, say the researchers. The researchers have transformed the sound into images - spectrograms - which allowed them to work with sound using the methods applied for image recognition. A deep learning approach was used in the research
WATCH VIDEO: Air Pollution | Fortis Top Doc Busts Myths Around Air Purifiers
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bachchans Kick Off The Big Fat Indian Wedding Season With Great Panache
- Delhi Pollution: Don't Be Angry; You Were Dying Anyway
- 'Apocalypse' Now as Four-time Champions Italy Face World Cup Humiliation
- India Captain Virat Kohli Helps Realise Fans' Biggest Dream
- Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 Unveiled at EICMA [Video]