Tech
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

New AI System Can Identify Emotions in Human Voice

Neural networks are processors connected with each other and capable of learning, analysis and synthesis. This smart system surpasses traditional algorithms in that the interaction between a person and computer becomes more interactive.

PTI

Updated:November 13, 2017, 11:30 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
New AI System Can Identify Emotions in Human Voice
artificial intelligence (photo for representation, image: AFP PHOTO / Toru YAMANAKA)
Scientists have created a new artificial intelligence system that can identify a range of emotions - from happiness to disgust - in human speech. For a long time, computers have successfully converted speech into text. However, the emotional component, which is important for conveying meaning, has been neglected. Neural networks are processors connected with each other and capable of learning, analysis and synthesis. This smart system surpasses traditional algorithms in that the interaction between a person and computer becomes more interactive.

News18.com Presents Tech and Auto Awards 2017 | Tech Personality of the Year: Dr Karan Jani or Vijay Shekhar Sharma? Vote And Win

Researchers at the National Research University Higher School of Economics in Russia trained a neural network to recognise eight different emotions: neutral, calm, happy, sad, angry, scared, disgusted and surprised. In 70 percent cases, the computer identified the emotion correctly, say the researchers. The researchers have transformed the sound into images - spectrograms - which allowed them to work with sound using the methods applied for image recognition. A deep learning approach was used in the research

WATCH VIDEO: Air Pollution | Fortis Top Doc Busts Myths Around Air Purifiers

Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Smog 2.0: Are you really concerned?

Smog 2.0: Are you really concerned?

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES