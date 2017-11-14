New Facebook Solutions to Help Businesses Grow Global

Facebook has introduced four new cross-border solutions to help businesses connect to the new mobile economy globally, including in India. More than 1.2 billion people on Facebook are connected to a small business in another country, out of which over 250 million people are connected to a business in India. Also, 42 percent of people on Facebook in India is now connected to at least one small and medium business (SMB) in a foreign country and 65 percent of Indians are connected to at least one domestic SMB.With "dynamic language optimisation" solution, businesses can include multiple languages in one campaign and Facebook will match the right language to the right person, at the right time. This solution also makes budgeting across different languages easier, as Facebook will optimise for the best performance based on your total budget and campaign objective. "Instead of staying up late at night to check ads every hour, now I can set rules to turn off ads when they go out of our budget. And once I have products that work in one country, I can easily scale to that region by adding new languages to my products and websites," said Le Phuong Bao, Facebook Marketer at iMedia and Trading Agency (Vietnam), in a statement.Businesses can also use multi-country lookalike audiences to find their next best customers from around the world. With multi-city targeting, businesses can target all cities above a certain population size without having to do research or add the cities individually. Businesses can also decide how and where to expand their business across borders based on actionable insights. Facebook "IQ Cross-Border Insights Finder" helps advertisers discover untapped markets for their business by providing comparative country data based on past campaign performance across Facebook, Instagram and Audience Network.