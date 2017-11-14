New Facebook Solutions to Help Businesses Grow Global
42 percent of people on Facebook in India is now connected to at least one small and medium business (SMB) in a foreign country and 65 percent of Indians are connected to at least one domestic SMB.
New Facebook Solutions to Help Businesses Grow Global (photo for representation).
Facebook has introduced four new cross-border solutions to help businesses connect to the new mobile economy globally, including in India. More than 1.2 billion people on Facebook are connected to a small business in another country, out of which over 250 million people are connected to a business in India. Also, 42 percent of people on Facebook in India is now connected to at least one small and medium business (SMB) in a foreign country and 65 percent of Indians are connected to at least one domestic SMB.
News18.com Presents Tech and Auto Awards 2017 | Indian Consumer App of the Year: Walnut or Swiggy? Vote And Win
With "dynamic language optimisation" solution, businesses can include multiple languages in one campaign and Facebook will match the right language to the right person, at the right time. This solution also makes budgeting across different languages easier, as Facebook will optimise for the best performance based on your total budget and campaign objective. "Instead of staying up late at night to check ads every hour, now I can set rules to turn off ads when they go out of our budget. And once I have products that work in one country, I can easily scale to that region by adding new languages to my products and websites," said Le Phuong Bao, Facebook Marketer at iMedia and Trading Agency (Vietnam), in a statement.
News18.com Presents Tech and Auto Awards 2017 | Vote For Your Favourite Smartphone, Car, Two-Wheeler And More!
Businesses can also use multi-country lookalike audiences to find their next best customers from around the world. With multi-city targeting, businesses can target all cities above a certain population size without having to do research or add the cities individually. Businesses can also decide how and where to expand their business across borders based on actionable insights. Facebook "IQ Cross-Border Insights Finder" helps advertisers discover untapped markets for their business by providing comparative country data based on past campaign performance across Facebook, Instagram and Audience Network.
Watch: Tech And Auto Show - Episode 20
News18.com Presents Tech and Auto Awards 2017 | Indian Consumer App of the Year: Walnut or Swiggy? Vote And Win
With "dynamic language optimisation" solution, businesses can include multiple languages in one campaign and Facebook will match the right language to the right person, at the right time. This solution also makes budgeting across different languages easier, as Facebook will optimise for the best performance based on your total budget and campaign objective. "Instead of staying up late at night to check ads every hour, now I can set rules to turn off ads when they go out of our budget. And once I have products that work in one country, I can easily scale to that region by adding new languages to my products and websites," said Le Phuong Bao, Facebook Marketer at iMedia and Trading Agency (Vietnam), in a statement.
News18.com Presents Tech and Auto Awards 2017 | Vote For Your Favourite Smartphone, Car, Two-Wheeler And More!
Businesses can also use multi-country lookalike audiences to find their next best customers from around the world. With multi-city targeting, businesses can target all cities above a certain population size without having to do research or add the cities individually. Businesses can also decide how and where to expand their business across borders based on actionable insights. Facebook "IQ Cross-Border Insights Finder" helps advertisers discover untapped markets for their business by providing comparative country data based on past campaign performance across Facebook, Instagram and Audience Network.
Watch: Tech And Auto Show - Episode 20
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- ISL 2017: Meet India’s Second Youngest Goal Scorer Lallianzuala Chhangte
- World Diabetes Day: Why a Ketogenic Diet May Be Ideal for You
- Sidharth Malhotra Says Live-in Relationships Can Be As Intimate as Marriage
- Harshvardhan Kapoor's Bhavesh Joshi to Release on May 25; Read Why Karan Johar is so Excited
- New 2018 Ford EcoSport – All You Need To Know