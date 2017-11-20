Tech
New US Weather Satellite Launched From California

The satellite is the first of four next-generation spacecraft for NASA and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Associated Press

Updated:November 20, 2017, 11:24 AM IST
New US Weather Satellite Launched From California (photo for representation, image: Reuters)
An advanced U.S. weather satellite designed to improve the accuracy of extended forecasts has been launched into polar orbit from California. The Joint Polar Satellite System-1 lifted off from Vandenberg Air Force Base at 1:47 a.m. PST Saturday atop a United Launch Alliance Delta 2 rocket. The satellite is the first of four next-generation spacecraft for NASA and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Circling the Earth from pole to pole 14 times a day, JPSS-1 carries a suite of five instruments intended to make global observations that will improve forecasts of severe weather events three to seven days beforehand. The satellite also will contribute to near-term weather forecasts, climate and ocean dynamics research, among many other uses.

