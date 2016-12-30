New Year 2017: 10 Netflix Originals You Just Can't Miss

Netflix will soon complete its first anniversary in India. It is all set to launch over 1,000 hours of original content in 2017. The most popular content that Indians binge watched on Netflix this year was Narcos,House of Cards,Marvel’s Daredevil,Brahman Naman,Marvel’s Luke Cage,The Crown,Stranger Things and Master of None.

With over 86 million members in over 190 countries, Netflix is eyeing big going forward. Here are 10 Netflix originals to look forward to in 2017.

Marvel’s Iron Fist

Based on the Marvel’s comic character Iron Fist, this show starring Jessica Henwick and Finn Jones will be another treat for all the Marvel fans. The story is about a young man bestowed with incredible martial arts skills.

A Series of Unfortunate Events

A story of three children who face trials and tribulations while attempting to uncover their dark family secrets, this show is based on the best selling children’s novels, A Series of Unfortunate Events, written by Lemony Snicket.The lead roles will be played by Neil Patrick Harris, Usman Ally and Matty Cardarople.

Sense8 Season 2

This sci-fi show was launched last year in June and has grown to have a substantial fan base. After a long and agonizing wait, season two of Sense8 is all set to launch next year.

Master of None Season 2

A comedy about the professional and personal life of a 30 year old actor in New York, Aziz Ansari’s Master of None will air its second season in 2017.

Stranger Things Season 2

Stranger Things is dramatic fantasy about a young boy who gets lost. After its massive hit in the first season, the wait is over for the fans as Netflix has confirmed a season 2 in 2017.

War Machine

War Machine is an upcoming comedy film about America’s infamous war with Afghanistan. This satire will be released in 2017 with Brad Pitt and Emory Cohen, sharing the screen.

Dear Zindagi

For the first time online, Dear Zindagi will be released on Netflix next year, after a partnership between Netflix and Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chilies Entertainment. This movie starring Shah Rukh Khan and Alia Bhatt was released in Indian cinemas on November 25th.

The Discovery

A love story directed by Charlie McDowell, it revolves around the discovery of the existence of ‘the afterlife’. This sci-fi romance film starring Riley Keough and Rooney Mara will also release in 2017.

First They Killed My Father

Based on the biography of the Cambodian author and human rights activist Loung Ung , this movie directed by Angelina Jolie recounts the horrors Loung Ung suffered under the brutal Cambodian ruler, Khmer Rouge.

The Defenders

Another series to add to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Marvel’s The Defenders will showcase four heroes- Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage and Iron Fist with one common goal, to defend New York City. This mini-series will also air in 2017.

--By Ameya Sharma