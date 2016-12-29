New Year 2017 Eve: Uber Alerts of High Fares; You Can't Schedule Rides

If you are partying out this New Year ’s Eve be sure to arrange your transport beforehand as Uber India has alerted that fares might be higher than usual between midnight and 3AM due to peak demand. Also note, due to high demand, the option to schedule rides will not be available during that time.

“When fares are higher than usual, you’ll be notified and asked to confirm in app. If it’s out of your price range, you can always check back later. With upfront fares, you’ll see the total cost of your ride before you request. That means riders get to see and approve the fare in advance. There’s no math, and no surprises,” announced Uber.

Drivers will continue to accept payments through prepaid wallet, credit or debit card. “Please do choose your preferred mode of payment before you begin a trip as you won’t be able to switch payment methods once the trip begins,” it alerted.

The company also advised riders to make sure that they get into the right car with the right driver. “Double check the car’s model and license plate in the app before you hop in your ride, and confirm it’s your driver by asking for their name and looking at their picture,” the company said.

If you are running late to a party, you can inform your family and friends by sharing the trip details straight from the app. Also, you can use the Snapchat Integration to snap a selfie with the ETA to send to your friends.

In case you happen to forget your personal belongings in the cab, you can report the same by following these steps.

The best way to retrieve an item you may have left in a vehicle will be to go to your past trips, and click on ‘I lost an item’ and hit ‘Contact my driver about a lost item’

-Scroll down to enter your phone number and tap SUBMIT.

-Your phone will ring and connect you with your driver’s mobile number.

-If you've lost your phone, please enter a friend's phone number to connect with your driver.

Uber has also collaborated with Bars Against Drunk Driving (BADD) which includes over 250 bars and several fine-dining restaurants across the country, to ensure patrons to keep the roads safe by avoiding drunk driving.

As a part of this initiative, Uber will provide special promo codes to bars and restaurants that join this movement, give riders the option to ‘Gift an Uber’ and also set up breath analyser kiosks at hotspots to encourage people to make an informed decision to ‘uber it’ when under the influence of alcohol.

Party Hard. Don't Drink And Drive. Stay Safe.