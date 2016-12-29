New Year's Eve: 5 Women Safety Apps You Should Know of

Considering that women have been targetted on New Year's eve cops are engaged in beefing up security for them. Apple Inc had also recently launched a panic button with the iOS 10.2 update and the feature was exclusively for iPhone users in India.

Don't miss: OnePlus 5 With Water Resistance to Launch Soon? Here's What to Expect

We bring you a list of emergency apps that are built for women's safety.

Nirbhaya

In the event of an emergency, the user can use the Nirbhaya app that lets them send an SMS alert or call with a single touch.

Himmat

This free app is made for women by the Delhi Police. The user has to register themselves at the Delhi Police website before using the app. The user can alert using the app and their location and video-audio will be transmitted to Delhi Police control room.

Safetipin

This is designed for personal safety and has features such as emergency contact details, GSP tracking and so on.

Don't miss: Lenovo K6 Note Review: Its Battery Life is the USP

Secure Her

This app works by sending out a distress signal as soon as its user double-taps on the app's icon on the mobile phone.

Raksha

The Raksha app comes equipped with a button that sends alerts to your loved ones with your location when the user is in distress. Also, in case the app is off, the user can send alerts by simply pressing the volume key for three seconds.

Read more: Google Dedicates Today's Doodle to Waterproof Fabric Inventor Charles Macintosh