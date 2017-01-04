Newly Launched BHIM App is Not Free; Here is Why?

Unlike what has been perceived, indigenous digital payments app BHIM, launched by prime minister Narendra Modi, is not free. The BHIM (Bharat Interface for Money) app is available for free on the Google Play Store, but users have reported that Rs 1.50 gets deducted from their mobile account balance.

It has been learnt that people trying to download the BHIM app get a notification code via SMS after which the amount (Rs1.50) gets deducted from their account balance instantly.

It is pertinent to note that the app is already a hit and has been downloaded by over three million people.

While launching the BHIM app PM Modi had said that it would be the biggest wonder in the coming times. In a bid to further push adoption of e-payments in the country, PM Narendra Modi had on December 30 launched the BHIM app, which will enable fast and secure cashless transactions using mobile phones.

Named after the architect of the Indian Constitution, Babasaheb Bhim Rao Ambedkar, the Bharat Interface for Money (BHIM) is a simplified payment platform designed to make Unified Payment Interface (UPI) and USSD payment modes simpler and usable across feature phones and smartphones.

Developed by National Payment Corporation of India (NPCI), BHIM is supported by host of banks, including State Bank of India, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, Bank of India, Canara Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank,

Oriental Bank of Commerce and Punjab National Bank, among others.

The app, which can be downloaded from Google Play Store, is currently available in Hindi and English, and support for more languages is expected soon.

BHIM is interoperable with other Unified Payment Interface (UPI) applications and bank accounts.