Nikon D850 With 45.7MP CMOS Sensor, 4K Video Support Launched Starting at Rs 2.54 Lakh

Nikon India has launched its much awaited Nikon D850 Camera today at a price of Rs 2,54,950 for the body only. The new DSLR camera by Nikon is the latest addition to its full frame FX-format and comes as a first to incorporate a 45.7-megapixel BSI CMOS sensor that comes with silent photography feature and no mechanical blur. The D850 boasts of up to 9-fps continuous shooting backed by an EXPEED 5 image-processing engine.The Nikon D850 comes with a dynamic range of native ISO 64 to 25,600 and an extended low metering limit, to complement its low-light photography capabilities with Auto Exposure. The D850 packs full-frame 4K UHD video capabilities, 4x and 5x slow-motion videos in Full HD, and 8K time-lapse movie production using interval timer photography. A dedicated movie menu allows switching between movie and still functions, so photographers will be able to select the visual format as per their need. The Nikon D850 possesses a Natural Light Auto option for enhanced low-light photography, Nikon’s own Advanced Scene Recognition System with 180K-pixel RGB sensor, and an optical viewfinder with approximate 0.75x magnification.The D850 supports 4K videography and 8K time-lapse movie production with silent interval timer photography as slow as 0.5 seconds, or Full HD format (100- or 120-fps readout is recorded at 24, 25p, or 30p) slow-motion movies in DX-format. It also carries upgraded features for macrophotography such as the new Pinpoint AF that achieves focus on a smaller area as per the company, with a size that is one quarter for the normal AF area. In an exclusive interaction with News18.com, leading Indian fashion photographer Dabboo Ratnani commented about this and other features of the new Nikon camera.“The fast focus of the camera offers great continuous shots, though Auto Focus capabilities were a bit better in Nikon’s D750. I used the Nikon D850 for a week in my fashion shoots and I found the ‘Square photography’ feature and the low-light efficiency of the camera to be exceptional.”The D850 sports a tilting 3.2-inch touch-screen with 2359k-dot LCD monitor, and button illumination that is helpful when shooting in dark situations. Additionally, photographers can select large, medium or small RAW sizes according to their usage needs. The camera also comes with WT-7/A/B/C Wireless Transmitter (available separately) and radio-controlled Advanced Wireless Lighting support.D850’s negative digitizer can convert negative film (in both colour and monochrome) to 45-megapixel digital images and also makes possible, reversal film digitization. The D850 is further complemented by NIKKOR’s interchangeable lenses like the AF-S NIKKOR 105mm f/1.4E ED, the AF-S NIKKOR 14-24mm f/2.8G ED for wide-angle landscapes or the AF-S NIKKOR 24-120mm f/4G ED VR.The Nikon D850 will be available for purchase starting September 7, 2017 globally at a price of Rs 2,54,950 for D850 Body only and Rs 2,99,950 for D850 with AF-S NIKKOR 24-120mm f/4G ED VR lens.