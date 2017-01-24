Nintendo Online Store Crashes Post Pre-order of Switch

Nintendo's online store in Japan crashed due to heavy traffic after it opened pre-orders for Switch, its latest console.

The company has put up a message regretting the inconvenience caused due to heavy traffic on its webpage "My Nintendo Store" since the morning, Efe news reported.

Switch is set to launch on March 3. And other websites, including Amazon Japan, exhausted their quota within 15 minutes of opening pre-orders on Saturday.

Due to its huge demand, the console is being sold online for 10,000 yen ($88) more than the company price of 29,980 yen announced on January 13.

Japan Display, the company which manufactures the screens of the consoles, expects to receive an order of 10 million screens by the end of 2017.

The figure is significant considering Switch's predecessor Wii U has sold 14 million units since its launch in 2014.

Moreover, according to estimates provided by DFC Intelligence, a consultancy firm based in the US, Nintendo, may sell close to 40 million units of Switch by 2020.