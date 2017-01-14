Nintendo Switch: 5 Facts You Need to Know Before March 3 Launch

Nintendo is set to launch its next gaming console by the name of Switch on March 3, 2017. Priced at $299.99, the console will come in two bundles, the difference being in the type of Joy-Con controllers along with it.

With a 32GB internal memory, Nintendo Switch is set to change the portable gaming rules around the globe. Here are 5 facts you need to know about the upcoming gaming console.

Three Gameplay Modes

Nintendo Switch three gameplay modes.

(Image: Reuters)

Nintendo Switch comes with three different gameplay modes namely: Docked, Handheld and Tabletop.

While the console is in the dock, users can play looking at the TV in the docked (TV mode).

Switch can be played as a portable device in the handheld mode.

With the Tabletop mode, users can rest the console on a table using its stand and detach the controllers to play it as a Playstation. This will certainly help in multiplayer gaming.

Battery Life up to 6 hours

Nintendo claims the Switch to have around 3 to 6 hours of battery life. Apart from the dock, the console can also be charged by a USB type C charger

Though the battery life might depend upon different games.

Joy-Con controllers include motion sensors and HD rumble

The Joy Con controllers can be used in many ways owing to their detachability form the console. Having a social share button, the Joy Con controllers allow users to take in-game screenshots and might also record videos at a later stage.

Each of the gamepads is equipped with an infrared sensor for motion control as well as HD rumble for force feedback.

No regional locking

Since there is no regional locking in the console, the users will be able to import games from any country irrespective of where the console is bought from.

This is a change from Nintendo’s previous gaming consoles like Wii U.

Paid online gaming

Nintendo might have disappointed some gamers by putting a cost to its multiplayer gaming. The company will launch online gaming services soon and will be charging its users for the same.