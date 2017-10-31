Nintendo Switch Sales Crosses 7 Million Mark Within 6 Months

Some 7.63 million Switch consoles were shipped worldwide by September 30, 2017, according to Nintendo figures published during an earnings report. That's good news after an underwhelming reception for its previous home console, the Wii U, and appears to be on a par with the PlayStation 4, even though the Switch launched much further away from the end of year Holiday season when console spending would be expected to rise.Sony's PlayStation 4 debuted in North America on November 15, 2013, internationally on November 29, and in Japan on February 22, 2014, and sold 7 million units of 7.5 million the company had shipped by April 2014, five and a half months into its lifecycle. By November 2014, the PlayStation 4 was on 14.4m million sales, with shipments confirmed at 19.9m by the end of the year.Less forthcoming with its sales figures, by comparison, Microsoft announced the Xbox One had shipped 3.9 million units towards the end of January 2014, its second full month of availability. By mid-November, approaching its one-year anniversary, the console had reached a shipment total of 10 million, after which Microsoft stopped reporting sales figures.So while Nintendo's Switch might not be on pace to match the Wii, which galloped to 9 million after half a year and 20 million after 12 months, it appears to be keeping pace with its contemporaries -- and radically outperforming its predecessor, the Wii U.In fact, the Wii U's lifetime sales, achieved over a five-year period, stand at 13.96m units; Nintendo just raised its one-year estimate for the Switch, originally set at 10 million, to 14 million units worldwide by March 2018.