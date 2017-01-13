Nintendo to Launch New Gaming Console in March

Nintendo's new gaming console Switch is set to launch worldwide, the gaming giant announced on Friday.

Although Switch's price will vary from country to country, it will cost $299 in the US and 29,960 yen (around $260) in Japan, the company said.

The console, which will be available in the US, Canada, Japan and several European countries on March 3, seems to have disappointed Japanese investors due to its price, which is higher than that of Sony's Playstation 4 and Microsoft's Xbox One, as Nintendo's shares fell 3.2 percent one hour before the Tokyo Stock Exchange closed, Efe news reported.

Nintendo revealed in October last year that the games machine would be a handheld device that doubles as a home console.

Previously code-named NX, the Switch looks like a tablet computer with controllers that attach to its sides, the BBC reported.