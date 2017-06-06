NIT Srinagar Website Hacked; Anti-India Slogans Posted After India-Pak Match

Authorities on Tuesday blocked the website of the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar after it was hacked by a group that posted anti-India slogans on it.

Hackers had taken over the site in the aftermath of India's victory over Pakistan in the ICC Champions Trophy in Edgbaston on Sunday evening.

Immediately after Pakistan lost the cricket match, hackers had taken over the website and posted hate messages -- "Go Modi go", "All we ask is for freedom, you can kill us, you can't kill us all, we shall not give up", "Free Kashmir. Freedom is our goal", and other inflammatory posts.

The hackers called themselves 'All Pak Cyber Skullz Members'.

Top sources here told IANS, "After the site was hacked, the website has been blocked and its retrieval is in progress now."

NIT Srinagar has engineering students from all over the country.

Sports clashes between India and Pakistan have created tension between different groups of students in the institute in the past as well.

