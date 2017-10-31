Nokia 2 First Look: Check Out The New Budget Nokia Android Phone

HMD Global has launched its latest budget Nokia Android smartphone in the form of Nokia 2. The Nokia 2 is expected to be priced under Rs 7,000 in India and will be available by mid-November. The latest Nokia device features a Snapdragon 212 processor. The Nokia 2 will be up for sale starting mid-November.The Nokia 2 features a 5-inch HD display housed in an Aluminium body and protected by a Corning Gorilla Glass 3. The Nokia 2 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 212 processor, coupled with a 1GB RAM and 8GB of internal storage, which is further expandable up to 128GB using a microSD. The smartphone runs on Android 7.1.1 Nougat and will receive the Android Oreo update soon.The Nokia 2 features a 5-inch HD display housed in an aluminium body and protected by a Corning Gorilla Glass 3. The Nokia 2 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 212 processor, coupled with a 1GB RAM and 8GB of internal storage, which is further expandable up to 128GB using a microSD. The smartphone runs on Android 7.1.1 Nougat and will receive the Android Oreo update soon.