Nokia 2 First Look: Check Out The New Budget Nokia Android Phone
The Nokia 2 Android smartphone is expected to be priced under Rs 7,000 in India and will be available by mid-November.
The Nokia 2 features a 5-inch HD display housed in an aluminium body and protected by a Corning Gorilla Glass 3. (Image: Debashis Sarkar/News18.com)
HMD Global has launched its latest budget Nokia Android smartphone in the form of Nokia 2. The Nokia 2 is expected to be priced under Rs 7,000 in India and will be available by mid-November. The latest Nokia device features a Snapdragon 212 processor. The Nokia 2 will be up for sale starting mid-November.
The Nokia 2 features a 5-inch HD display housed in an Aluminium body and protected by a Corning Gorilla Glass 3. The Nokia 2 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 212 processor, coupled with a 1GB RAM and 8GB of internal storage, which is further expandable up to 128GB using a microSD. The smartphone runs on Android 7.1.1 Nougat and will receive the Android Oreo update soon.
Also read: Nokia 2 With 2 Day Battery Back-up Promise, Snapdragon 212 SoC Launched
The Nokia 2 features a 5-inch HD display housed in an aluminium body and protected by a Corning Gorilla Glass 3. The Nokia 2 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 212 processor, coupled with a 1GB RAM and 8GB of internal storage, which is further expandable up to 128GB using a microSD. The smartphone runs on Android 7.1.1 Nougat and will receive the Android Oreo update soon.
Also read: Reliance Jio Apple Buyback Offer: How to Get 70 Percent Buyback on iPhone X
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kidambi Srikanth: Gopi Sir Believed in Me More Than Anybody Else
- Zimbabwe vs West Indies, Live Cricket Score, Second Test, Day 3, Bulawayo
- Honda City Achieves 7 Lakh Cumulative Sales in India
- Suhana Khan Or Malaika Arora Khan: Who Sported The Glittering Gold Outfit Better?
- Chris Gayle wins Australia Masseuse Court Case