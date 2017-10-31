Nokia 2 With Snapdragon 212 SoC Launched: All You Need to Know [With Video]
Nokia Mobiles has announced a budget smartphone offering that promises to deliver more than two days of battery backup. Know about the new Nokia 2 and what the Nokia device has to offer.
Nokia 2 has been announced by HMD Global today at a price of Eur 99. (Image: Debashis Sarkar/ News18.com)
HMD Global, the brand responsible for the resurrection of Nokia Mobiles, has announced the launch of another budget smartphone, namely, the Nokia 2 in India. The latest Nokia device features a Snapdragon 212 processor and claims of being the only phone in its segment to offer 'Google Assistant' feature. In addition to this, the smartphone comes with a smooth language support for the Google Assistant which enables it to understand voice commands in Hindi as well. The Nokia 2 will be up for sale starting mid-November.
In terms of specifications, the Nokia 2 features a 5-inch HD display housed in an Aluminium body and protected by a Corning Gorilla Glass 3. The Nokia 2 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 212 processor, coupled with a 1GB RAM and 8GB of internal storage, which is further expandable up to 128GB using a microSD. The smartphone runs on Android 7.1.1 Nougat and will receive the Android Oreo update soon. Along with this, HMD Global also promises to release security patches and other such updates for the smartphone periodically.
The optics of the Nokia 2 comprise of an 8-megapixel primary camera at the back and a 5-megapixel secondary camera at the front. It will run on a 4100 mAh battery, which, as per claims made by Nokia, can last more than 2 days on an average use of the smartphone. Connectivity options on the Nokia 2 include 4G VoLTE, dual-SIM support, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi and GPS.
The Nokia 2 will be available for sale starting mid-November and will come in three colour variants - Black, Copper Black and White. The Nokia smartphone has been launched at a global price of Eur 99 (~Rs 7,500). With this launch, Nokia increases its total offerings in India to 5, with the other four smartphones being the Nokia 3, Nokia 5, Nokia 6 and Nokia 8.
Watch: Nokia 2 First Look: The New Budget Nokia Android Phone
In terms of specifications, the Nokia 2 features a 5-inch HD display housed in an Aluminium body and protected by a Corning Gorilla Glass 3. The Nokia 2 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 212 processor, coupled with a 1GB RAM and 8GB of internal storage, which is further expandable up to 128GB using a microSD. The smartphone runs on Android 7.1.1 Nougat and will receive the Android Oreo update soon. Along with this, HMD Global also promises to release security patches and other such updates for the smartphone periodically.
The optics of the Nokia 2 comprise of an 8-megapixel primary camera at the back and a 5-megapixel secondary camera at the front. It will run on a 4100 mAh battery, which, as per claims made by Nokia, can last more than 2 days on an average use of the smartphone. Connectivity options on the Nokia 2 include 4G VoLTE, dual-SIM support, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi and GPS.
The Nokia 2 will be available for sale starting mid-November and will come in three colour variants - Black, Copper Black and White. The Nokia smartphone has been launched at a global price of Eur 99 (~Rs 7,500). With this launch, Nokia increases its total offerings in India to 5, with the other four smartphones being the Nokia 3, Nokia 5, Nokia 6 and Nokia 8.
Watch: Nokia 2 First Look: The New Budget Nokia Android Phone
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kidambi Srikanth: Gopi Sir Believed in Me More Than Anybody Else
- Ameesha Patel Being Slammed for This Photo Explain How Trolls Are Ruining the Internet
- Trollers Take a Dig at Nia Sharma For Sporting Violet Lips, Call her 'Transgender', 'Teen Porn'
- Chris Gayle wins Australia Masseuse Court Case
- SEBI Empowers Investors Through an Awareness Campaign