Nokia 2 With Snapdragon 212 SoC Launched: All You Need to Know [With Video]

HMD Global, the brand responsible for the resurrection of Nokia Mobiles, has announced the launch of another budget smartphone, namely, the Nokia 2 in India. The latest Nokia device features a Snapdragon 212 processor and claims of being the only phone in its segment to offer 'Google Assistant' feature. In addition to this, the smartphone comes with a smooth language support for the Google Assistant which enables it to understand voice commands in Hindi as well. The Nokia 2 will be up for sale starting mid-November.In terms of specifications, the Nokia 2 features a 5-inch HD display housed in an Aluminium body and protected by a Corning Gorilla Glass 3. The Nokia 2 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 212 processor, coupled with a 1GB RAM and 8GB of internal storage, which is further expandable up to 128GB using a microSD. The smartphone runs on Android 7.1.1 Nougat and will receive the Android Oreo update soon. Along with this, HMD Global also promises to release security patches and other such updates for the smartphone periodically.The optics of the Nokia 2 comprise of an 8-megapixel primary camera at the back and a 5-megapixel secondary camera at the front. It will run on a 4100 mAh battery, which, as per claims made by Nokia, can last more than 2 days on an average use of the smartphone. Connectivity options on the Nokia 2 include 4G VoLTE, dual-SIM support, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi and GPS.The Nokia 2 will be available for sale starting mid-November and will come in three colour variants - Black, Copper Black and White. The Nokia smartphone has been launched at a global price of Eur 99 (~Rs 7,500). With this launch, Nokia increases its total offerings in India to 5, with the other four smartphones being the Nokia 3, Nokia 5, Nokia 6 and Nokia 8.