Nokia 3, 5 And 6 Android Smartphones to be Available Starting June 15: Report

The much-talked about Nokia Android smartphone might finally be available in India starting June 15. According to a report by Nokia Power User, all the variants may not be available in India in one go. However, Nokia will reportedly make all the three smartphones available in the country by June end.

As far as the pricing is concerned, the Nokia 3 will be the cheapest Nokia Android smartphone for an expected price of under Rs 10,000. The Nokia 5 is expected to cost under Rs 15,000 while the Nokia 6 might be priced under Rs 18,000.

HMD Global, the company which is now responsible for manufacturing, selling and promoting Nokia phones globally, might price the Nokia smartphone more competitively to gain traction in a market dominated by Chinese players.

The specifications of Nokia 6 include 5.5-inch Full HD 2.5D Gorilla Glass display, Android 7.0 Nougat OS, Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 SoC, 3,000 mAh battery, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage, Camera: Rear 16MP f/2.0, Front: 8MP f/2.0 along with Dolby Atmos audio.

On the other hand, the Nokia 5 offers 5.2-inch (720 x 1280) display, Android Nougat OS, Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 SoC, 2GB RAM, 16GB storage, Camera: Rear – 13MP and Front – 8MP, 3,000mAh battery.

The Nokia 3 will be powered by a MediaTek processor with an 8MP rear camera, 5-inch display and a 2,650mAh battery. Other specifications are similar to the Nokia 5 handset.